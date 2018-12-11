CHICAGO (CBS) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for DeKalb, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties from 3 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Tuesday night will turn cloudy and bring a light freezing rain after 3 a.m. The low temperature will be 29 degrees.

Could be a slick & sloppy commute Wednesday morning. Winter Weather Advisory Kane, DeKalb, Lake, & McHenry 3AM-NOON. Glazed roads & light snow up to one inch possible all during the morning rush. @cbschicago #takeitslow pic.twitter.com/xLBEU6j8Xl — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) December 11, 2018

This is a fast-moving system that will begin as brief freezing rain before daybreak and then change over to light snow during Wednesdays’s morning rush. Rain may mix in at times. A slushy coating up to less than one inch of snow is possible. Elevated surfaces may glaze over. The afternoon will be dry but stay cloudy and breezy with a high of 36 degrees.

Expect light rain in the afternoon Thursday and a high temperature of 40 degrees.

The highest temperatures of the week will be Friday with a high of 42 degrees, but expect some more light rain.

Saturday will have a high of 41 degrees and a chance of early morning rain. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy.

Sunday’s high will be 40 degrees, and skies will be partly cloudy.