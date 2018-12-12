CHICAGO (CBS) — Amid a breakout year, Chicago Bears nickel cornerback Bryce Callahan will miss the rest of the season, after suffering a broken left foot in the Sunday night win against the Rams.

“He’s very valuable,” head coach Matt Nagy said before Wednesday’s practice. “That’s a big loss for us.”

Callahan, 27, was having his best season ever, with a career-high 13 games, 45 tackles, six tackles for loss, and two sacks. He also matched a career high with two interceptions.

“It’s unfortunate. He’s had a heck of a season, and has been playing really well,” Nagy said. “It’s a tough deal for him.”

Nagy said Callahan will be placed on injured reserve, and will undergo surgery on his left foot.

“The way he did it, too, it was just kind of just going with a cutback on a screen play. It’s just unfortunate,” Nagy said.

Callahan left Sunday’s game in the second quarter and did not return. Cornerback Sherrick McManis took over for Callahan at the nickel cornerback position, and Nagy said McManis will replace Callahan in the nickel package going forward.

To shore up their depth in the secondary, the Bears have signed cornerback Marcus Williams to take Callahan’s spot on the team’s 53-man roster. Williams has spent parts of the past five seasons with the Houston Texans, New York Jets, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was released by Tampa Bay in October.

Callahan will be an unrestricted free agent after the season.