CHICAGO (CBS)–Just months after closing, Carson’s appears to be making a comeback.

After the company went bankrupt earlier this year and closed all 10 stores in the Chicago suburbs, a Carson’s concept store opened in south suburban Evergreen Park on Black Friday, according to the company.

Another store could be opening soon in Hobart, Indiana.

New owners want to re-open the store that was in the Southlake Mall in Hobart, Indiana.

An opening date has not been determined.