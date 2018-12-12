CHICAGO (CBS)– Local families with hearing impairments are invited to Chicago Park District’s “Breakfast With Mr. and Mrs. Deaf Santa Claus.”

According to the Park District, this event on Dec. 16, is open to “all children who have all types of hearing loss with their hearing siblings and families and hearing children of deaf or hard of hearing parents.

Families can enjoy a holiday-themed breakfast in Archer Park at 4901 S. Kilbourn Ave. from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Entry is $5 per person and children under the age of 5 can enter for free.