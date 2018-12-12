CHICAGO (CBS) – A hit-and-run driver in Indiana is targeting holiday decorations.

He was caught on camera in a Greenwood neighborhood, about 20 miles south of Indianapolis.

On film you can see the driver stop and get out to look at the decorations. He then returns to his SUV and drives through the yard to hit the 12-foot, inflatable snowman.

“We were sitting on the couch watching a Christmas movie, hot chocolate with the kids, and we hear just a big, almost a big pop,” homeowner Casie Arnold said.

The Arnolds called police to report the vandalism and destruction of their $100 decoration.

They say they’ve heard similar stories from neighbors who have had their decorations damaged.