CHICAGO (CBS) – A hit-and-run driver in Indiana is targeting holiday decorations.

He was caught on camera in a Greenwood neighborhood, about 20 miles south of Indianapolis.

Hit-and-run driver strikes a 12-foot snowman in front of a Greenwood, Indiana, home.

On film you can see the driver stop and get out to look at the decorations. He then returns to his SUV and drives through the yard to hit the 12-foot, inflatable snowman.

“We were sitting on the couch watching a Christmas movie, hot chocolate with the kids, and we hear just a big, almost a big pop,” homeowner Casie Arnold said.

The Arnolds called police to report the vandalism and destruction of their $100 decoration.

They say they’ve heard similar stories from neighbors who have had their decorations damaged.