CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with breaking into a woman’s home in Lakeview and putting her in a headlock, before fleeing the building while carrying a knife, and being tasered by police.

Lorenzo Shorter, 22, has been charged with one felony count each of attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated battery, and resisting arrest, and a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said Shorter, of the Lawndale neighborhood, broke into a 29-year-old woman’s apartment near Fremont and Cornelia around 3:30 p.m. Monday, and then put her in a headlock.

The woman was able to escape, and ran into another room to call police.

Shorter allegedly ransacked her apartment, and grabbed a butcher knife from the kitchen, then ran out of the apartment.

Police found him about a half mile away, near Cornelia and Seminary, where he was running down the street with the knife. Police stunned him with a Taser when he tried to run away.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center after he was arrested, and was due to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The victim was not injured.