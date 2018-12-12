CHICAGO (CBS)– Metra is launching a free app that will allow users to discreetly report security concerns to police from the train or station.

The Metra Board of Directors approved a five-year, $274,000, contract with ELERTS Corporation Wednesday.

According to Metra, app users will be able to send photos or video as well as the location of the issue. Police can then send out advisories and “Be on the Lookout,” alerts to app users.

“We hope our customers will embrace this new channel of communication to help us enhance the safety and security of our entire system by using the technology they carry with them every day to see something, say something,” said Metra Police Chief Joseph Perez.

The app will be available for Apple and Android users in early 2019.