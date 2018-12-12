CHICAGO (CBS) — A person is in critical condition, after being hit by a Red Line train at the 63rd Street station. Red Line service was halted for about an hour between 95th and 47th after the accident.

CTA and Fire Department officials said the person was hit around 5:10 a.m. on the tracks at the 63rd Street station. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The train’s conductor was taken to St. Bernard Hospital for observation.

Officials said it was not immediately clear why the person was on the tracks.

After the person was hit, the CTA suspended Red Line service between 95th and 47th streets for about an hour. Trains began running again in that area shortly after 6:30 a.m., but with major delays.