CHICAGO (CBS) — A fifth man has been arrested on street racing charges in Plainfield, as police and prosecutors continue to investigate a series of racing videos posted on YouTube.

Plainfield Police said 26-year-old Ian Whelton turned himself in on Monday, and he was charged with two counts of street racing. He was released after posting $2,500 bond.

Whelton was the fifth man charged this month in connection to a street racing investigation in Plainfield.

Police, along with the Will County States Attorney’s Office, started investigating in mid-August. Paul Powell posted a wide range of his street racing videos to his YouTube channel called “Family Cruisin.”

Powell Mug Paul Powell, 35, of Plainfield. (Plainfield Police Department)

Fredenhagen Mug Steven J. Fredenhagen, 41, of Plainfield (Plainfield Police Department)

Hagan Mug Timothy J. Hagan, 47, of Darien (Plainfield Police Department)

Lukas Mug Joseph N. Lukas, 36, of Romeoville (Plainfield Police Department)

Those YouTube videos also led to the arrests of three other men, all on street racing charges.

One such video included footage of Powell’s Dodge Challenger Hellcat on fire. As the car continues to burn, Powell explains what happened. “All of a sudden it was surging real bad, and I smelled gasoline. I opened up the hood, and it started on fire,” he said.

On August 2 Powell posted what he called a “memorial video” of his car on YouTube. It included videos that appear to show street racing. Other clips show a child in the car with Powell.

Police said Powell, 35, of Plainfield, was arrested on November 30 and is charged with 15 counts of street racing and one count of child endangerment.

Police also arrested Timothy J. Hagan, 47, of Darien, that same day. Hagan is a registered sexual predator. He is charged with one count of street racing.

On December 1, Joseph N. Lukas, 36, of Romeoville turned himself in to police and was arrested. Lukas is charged with two counts of street racing.

On December 3, Steven J. Fredenhagen, 41, of Plainfield, turned himself in to Plainfield police and was arrested. He is charged with four counts of street racing.

Arrest warrants have been issued for at least two more people, who have yet to be taken into custody.

If you have information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Plainfield Police Traffic Sergeant Eric Munson at 815-267-7238.