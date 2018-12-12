CHICAGO (CBS) – The family of the man killed by police in a shooting in Robbins a month ago are demanding answers at a town hall meeting in Midlothian Wednesday night.

Jemel Roberson was shot and killed while he was working security at Manny’s Blue Room, a nightclub in Robbins, Illinois, when a fight broke out inside the bar and someone started shooting.

Witnesses say Roberson held the gunman down and pointed a weapon at him. That’s when Midlothian police arrived to a call for back-up from Robbins police.

There are conflicting stories about what happened next, but Illinois State Police say Roberson did not comply with demands to drop his gun.

A Midlothian officer fired at the security guard, killing him.

Now his family wants to know why the name of the officer has not been released, and what about the video of the incident? They say they are “pissed off” because of all the questions remaining, including ones about the initial bar shooting that led to this tragedy.

“People are upset that there’s no transparency that’s going on between the public and the police and the fact that the public are taxpayers,” said Stringer Harris, a Justice for Jemel activist. “What about the subject that was detained by Jemel? Was he ever caught? Those are things that we need to find out. Those are things that we need to know immediately, not later.”

CBS 2 has also learned that one of the reported owners of Manny’s Blue Room is under investigation by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. She works as a Corrections Officer for the county and might not have had approval to own a bar.