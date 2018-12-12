CHICAGO (CBS) – A man has been charged with shooting his 25-year-old pregnant wife and killing his unborn child in Round Lake Tuesday afternoon.

Alvin L. Quinn, 30, of Zion, is charged with involuntary manslaughter of a child and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. It appears the woman was not the intended target.

Family members say the woman shot is Zion native Isha Windom, but the Lake County Sheriff’s Department is not confirming her identity at this time.

According to court records obtained by CBS 2, Quinn and Windom were married.

Quinn used to live at the Round Lake home where the shooting happened, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. The couple drove to the home in the 600 block of West Nippersink Road to get some things they left behind after moving. Quinn, armed with a firearm at the time, went in and started arguing with a man inside. During that argument there was a struggle over the firearm, and the it discharged and struck Windom in the head.

Windom is currently in critical condition at Advocate Condell Medical Center In Libertyville, family members say. She is on life support and has lost her unborn baby. They say the outlook is not good.

The Lake County Coroner confirmed that they performed an autopsy on an unborn baby Wednesday. They are withholding identification at this time as well.

Family members say the Windom is the mother of a boy who turns one year old this month, and they are devastated by what happened. They say Windom was excited to welcome her baby on the way.

Court records show Quinn was charged with domestic batter against an ex in 2016.

Quinn is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow morning.

Additional charges are likely, according to a release from the Round Lake Major Crime Task Force.