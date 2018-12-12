CHICAGO (CBS)— A pregnant woman is in critical condition, and her unborn baby did not survive, after she was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon in northwest suburban Round Lake.

The shooting happened on the 600 block of West Nippersink Road around 2 p.m., according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

When Round Lake police arrived at the scene, officers found a pregnant a woman in her 20s had been shot in the head. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said her unborn baby did not survive.

Neighbors tell CBS 2 that a lot of people live in the house, and are frequently coming and going at all hours of the night.

Several people dressed in pajamas were ordered to put their hands over their heads outside the home where the shooting happened.

Neighbors said they weren’t surprised to hear about the shooting.

“We knew something was going to happen sooner or later,” Joellyn Listman said.

Neighbors say at least 10 people were living in the house, including children.

Police have been called to the home 10 times this year on a variety of disturbances.

“It’s been unusual people, is the nicest way I can say it,” Listman said.

There were several individuals that investigators believe were present at the time of this incident, and they’re being interviewed.

At least one person was taken away in handcuffs, and police say they are questioning a person of interest.

Its unclear what led up to this shooting. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar spoke to a couple off-camera who said they live in the home. They described the shooting as accidental.