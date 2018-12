CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenager, charged with stabbing an Uber driver to death with a machete, will be moved to the Cook County jail.

Eliza Wasni’s lawyer tried to keep her from being transferred out of juvenile detention when she turns 18 next week, but a Cook County judge denied that motion Wednesday.

Wasni is accused of stealing a knife and a machete from a Skokie Walmart, ordering an Uber, then fatally stabbing the driver, Grant Nelson, in 2017.