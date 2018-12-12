CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago areas could see rain showers throughout the day and into Thursday night.

CBS 2’s Mary Kay Kleist said clouds will increase Wednesday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Rain showers, Kleist says, the rain will start Thursday afternoon from the south to the north, into the night.

Thursday day could see a temperature high of 40 degrees and then a low of 25 degrees at night.

Kleist says there could be early morning showers Friday with a high of 42 degrees.

The weekend is looking sunny with temperature highs in the mid 40’s.