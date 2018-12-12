  • CBS 2On Air

By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago areas could see rain showers throughout the day and into Thursday night.

CBS 2’s Mary Kay Kleist said clouds will increase Wednesday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Rain showers, Kleist says, the rain will start Thursday afternoon from the south to the north, into the night.

Mary Kay Kleist’s 12/12/18 forecast

Thursday day could see a temperature high of 40 degrees and then a low of 25 degrees at night.

Kleist says there could be early morning showers Friday with a high of 42 degrees.

The weekend is looking sunny with temperature highs in the mid 40’s.

 

 

Mary Kay Kleist