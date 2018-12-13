CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a “similar pattern” of bomb threats being made through email Thursday across the Chicago area and nationwide.

Authorities said the bomb threats were sent by email to several locations across the United States, and were quickly dismissed as a hoax.

Chicago police said there have been a number of threats in the city as “part of a similar pattern being made nationwide.” CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said “there is no elevated threat level for the city of Chicago.”

Threats in Chicago are part of a similar pattern being made nationwide. #ChicagoPolice are working with federal partners on the investigation, and at this time there is no elevated threat level for the city of Chicago pic.twitter.com/9Bo8K5tADd — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 13, 2018

Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora received a bomb threat via email on Thursday, and notified Aurora police. The threat was not substantiated, and hospital officials said Rush Copley remained open, and patient care had not been affected, but the hospital had taken “appropriate safety measures” as a precaution.

Aurora police said they responded to two other bomb threats on Thursday, including at Aurora City Hall and at Earth Movers Credit Union. Aurora police said the threats appeared to be part of a “phishing scam.”

FBI spokeswoman Janine Wheeler said federal authorities are working with local police to investigate the threats.

“We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety,” Wheeler stated in an email.

The New York Police Department also has said it is monitoring multiple bomb threats that were sent electronically, which do not appear credible.

We are currently monitoring multiple bomb threats that have been sent electronically to various locations throughout the city. These threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide & are NOT considered credible at this time. pic.twitter.com/GowGG4oZ9l — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) December 13, 2018

Massachusetts State Police said Thursday afternoon they are investigating threats that were sent to “numerous” businesses.

MSP and partner agencies on federal and local levels are conducting risk assessment procedures regarding the threats and will determine appropriate responses. NO indications of any explosives located or detonated to this point. We will continue to communicate info when available. https://t.co/fPXhNy2vPF — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 13, 2018

Boston police told WBZ-TV multiple businesses in the area received emailed bomb threats. They do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Massachusetts State Police said there are no indications that any explosives are involved at this point.

The Jewish Community Center in San Francisco was evacuated late Thursday morning after a bomb threat was called into the nearby San Francisco Fire Credit Union.

The San Francisco Police Department posted a statement on Twitter regarding the threats after a representative confirmed to KPIX 5 that the department in investigating a series of bomb threats that have been called in across the city.

(1/2) At approximately 10AM this morning #SFPD responded to reports of bomb threats at numerous locations throughout the city. SFPD is responding to each location. We have received information that several other cities across the United States have received similar threats. pic.twitter.com/AEyFanZRvr — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 13, 2018

The police departments of San Jose and Oakland have also reportedly received a number of bomb threats that they are also investigating.

“San Jose Police has also received several bomb threats similar to what other cities are experiencing,” the department’s media relations officer said in an email.