CHICAGO (CBS) — The maker of Lemonheads and Atomic Fireballs is rolling out of suburban Oakbrook Terrace and into the Old Post Office in Chicago.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said candy maker Ferrara will move its headquarters into Chicago bring 400 new jobs to the city from the suburbs.

“We are welcoming a great company with deep roots in Chicago back home,” said Emanuel. “We are glad that a company that had been part of Chicago’s past will now be part of our city’s future.”

The company will take up 77,000 square feet at the Old Post Office at 433 West Van Buren. The move is expect to take place in the summer of 2019.

“As we planned our move downtown, we sought a workspace that could accommodate our continued growth and help us build a highly differentiated and meaningful employee experience that allows us to continue to attract, retain and inspire best-in-class talent,” said Todd Siwak, the CEO of Ferrara Candy Company.

“The Old Post Office will be more than just a workspace. It will be a destination, and one that is consistent with the brand, culture and community we are building at Ferrara,” said Siwak. “We appreciate Mayor Emanuel’s encouragement and the continued support from the City of Chicago as we prepare for this transition.”

The confections company was founded in 1908 by Salvatore Ferrara as he started selling candy coated almonds from his Little Italy bakery. Today, along with longtime favorites like Boston Baked Beans, Red Hots and Jaw Breakers, it’s now home to 25 different candies including Now or Laters, SweetTARTS, Brach’s and a host of others.