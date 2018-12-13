CHICAGO (CBS) — Some of the nation’s governors-elect gathered in the White House Thursday for a formal sit-down with President Trump.

Among them was Illinois’ next Democratic governor. Introducing himself as the founder of a successful business incubator, governor-elect Pritzker seemed to hold the president’s attention for a bit. Pritzker also emphasized how he’s advocated for early childhood education.

President Trump’s response: “very good, good to see you.”

Mr. Priztker said he asked the president to get a bill going, to bring Illinois federal money for infrastructure.

“I specifically advocated for a better federal match. Seemed like he was receptive to that,” said Pritzker who added that both he and Michigan’s governor-elect brought up the need for help to deal with the invasive species of Asian carp.