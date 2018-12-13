CHICAGO (CBS)—A Lockport high school student is in the hospital and another student was arrested after a brutal beating in the school hallway.

Parents on Thursday were questioning whether it’s safe for their kids to go to school on Friday.

The principal of Lockport Township High School–East Campus emailed parents about in-school fighting on Thursday.

The school says an increased police presence will be added after the most recent threat of violence was posted online.

A video shows a student curled up in a hallway while another teen in a grey hoodie assaults him.

The attacker stomps on the victim’s head and then punches him five times.

After several blows, someone moves the violent student away.

School administrators say the victim, who laid motionless on the floor, was seriously injured and had to be taken to the hospital.

More threats and talk of a weapon on campus circulated after the fight–prompting a soft lockdown at Lockport East.

Students remained in their classrooms while authorities searched lockers.

Administrators canceled after-school activities too.

Eventually, school officials announced that all of today’s rumors were unsubstantiated.

But that announcement hasn’t quelled fears among parents.

Thursday morning’s beating follows another serious fight at Lockport East last week.

After that incident, teachers were asked for “extra supervision,” and school leaders said they were monitoring social media comments.

In an email to parents, Principal Dennis Hicks wrote, in part, “Within this unfortunate serious incident, I can assure you students involved will face the full consequences and this action will not be tolerated.”

It’s unclear if the student caught on camera today has been expelled from school, but he has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

At least two different people who know the victim say he’s back home and doing okay.