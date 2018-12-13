  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage suspect is dead, after an active shooter situation was reported Thursday morning at a middle school in Richmond, Indiana.

Indiana State Police said the suspect was the only one wounded in the shooting at Dennis Middle School. The teenage suspect was dead.

Richmond Community Schools officials said all schools in the district were locked down as a result of the shooting. Students at Dennis Middle School were being taken to Richmond High School, where parents can pick them up.

Details on the shooting were not immediately available.

Richmond, Indiana, is about 70 miles east of Indianapolis, along the Indiana-Ohio border.