CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage suspect is dead, after an active shooter situation was reported Thursday morning at a middle school in Richmond, Indiana.

Indiana State Police said the suspect was the only one wounded in the shooting at Dennis Middle School. The teenage suspect was dead.

Shooting at Dennis Middle School, Richmond, IN, in Wayne Co. has resulted in the death of the teenage suspect. No other students reported to be injured. @ISPPendleton Sgt. John Bowling will arrive shortly and will update media on where to meet for more info. — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) December 13, 2018

Richmond Community Schools officials said all schools in the district were locked down as a result of the shooting. Students at Dennis Middle School were being taken to Richmond High School, where parents can pick them up.

There has been an active shooter situation at Dennis Intermediate School. At this time, the school building is secure. — WeRrichmond (@wearrrichmond) December 13, 2018

All students at Dennis Intermediate school are safe. Only the suspect is injured. — WeRrichmond (@wearrrichmond) December 13, 2018

Details on the shooting were not immediately available.

Richmond, Indiana, is about 70 miles east of Indianapolis, along the Indiana-Ohio border.