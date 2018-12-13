CHICAGO (CBS) — Calls continue for the top cop in St. John, Indiana, to step down over allegations of harassment. At a rally Wednesday night, residents and current and retired police officers called for St. John Police Chief James Kveton to resign over what they call a culture of fear in the department.

Kveton has been accused of assaulting an officer, and penalizing officers who failed to meet ticket quotas.

Five officers went to the City Clerk and several patrolmen have contacted CBS 2, all with identical stories about harassment and fear and a quota for the number of tickets issued each day.

“People are afraid of losing their jobs,” said Corporal Steven Rudzinski of the St. John Police Department. “We have officers with years on that are applying with other departments.”

Rudzinski says one of his fellow officers was allegedly battered when he was called into Police Chief James Kveton’s office for failing turn in his time sheet.

“The chief had words with him and battered him,” Rudzinski said.

The officer says Kveton slapped him. One officer tells CBS 2 he could hear it from the hall.

The St. John Clerk’s office and town council are investigating the allegations.

Kveton has yet to respond to interview requests.