By Roseanne Tellez
CHICAGO (CBS) — New tests will be conducted near the embattled Sterigenics facility in Willowbrook on Thursday, amid an investigation of emissions of harmful cancer-causing ethylene oxide.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been monitoring air pollution in neighborhoods around the Sterigenics plant, and on Thursday the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and DuPage County Health Department will begin taking water samples at homes in the area.

Crews won’t be knocking on doors, but rather taking water samples from spigots on the outside of homes.

Samples will be sent to an independent certified lab for testing, to determine if there is groundwater contamination in wells used for drinking water. If there is, the sampling could be expanded.

Some residents have said no amount of the gas is safe for their families to breathe. They will undoubtedly feel the same about any water contamination.

Sterigenics has claimed recent air quality tests by the U.S. EPA did not detect ethylene oxide in the air near homes, schools, and parks.

In October, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan filed a lawsuit against the company, calling for a judge to impose strict new limits on ethylene oxide emissions, or to shut down the facility altogether.

