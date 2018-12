CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed in a plane crash Thursday morning at an airport in Valparaiso, Indiana.

A small plane crashed at Porter County Regional Airport around 10:45 a.m., according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office. At least one person was killed in the crash, but it was not immediately clear if anyone else was on board.

The plane crashed nose-first in a grassy area between two runways.

Further details were not immediately available.