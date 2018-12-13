Kenosha, WI (WGBA/WACY) — A Wisconsin high school teacher is on paid leave after students recorded her using a racial slur on camera during class.

The teacher can be heard repeatedly using the “N-word” several times while students in the class laugh.

The parent of the student who took the video told WTMJ the incident started when a student at Bradford High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin used the word with another student.

That’s when the parent said the teacher used the slur and said that she should be able to use it because it is used within the African-American community.

At Tuesday’s Kenosha Unified School District board meeting, representatives from the community’s Coalition for Dismantling Racism spoke about the incident.

“Our concern is the total lack of action from the administration. This should have been addressed immediately. Especially when several students stated how uncomfortable they were in the classroom. A teacher should not make her students uncomfortable particularly when you’re talking about something as sensitive as using a racial slur,” Darrell Greene said.

The parent of the student who shot the video says he turned it over to the school’s principal immediately after it was shot on November 29, but in a statement to the district said:

“On Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, the office of human resources and superintendent learned of the incident and immediately launched an investigation. The employee was placed on paid leave and will remain as such while the investigation is completed.”

