Chicago (CBS) — An $18 million renovation project for the Quincy CTA station in the Loop is now complete.

Two new elevators and motorized doors were added to make the L stop more accessible. Stairways and walkways were upgraded, and new HD security cameras and lights were also installed.

The 120-year-old station is the closest rail stop to the Willis Tower.