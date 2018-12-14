Chicago (CBS) — About 3:30 a.m. Friday, Michigan City police responded to a call on the 100 block of East U.S. Highway 20 for a motor vehicle accident with possible injuries.

Upon arrival, police said they learned that a red 2001 Chevy Silverado was traveling eastbound on the highway in an erratic manner. The vehicle ran off the shoulder of the roadway near Franklin Street and collided with a utility pole before landing on its roof.

Police said a witness tried to help, but the driver fled the crash on foot and could not be located.

The driver is described as a white male adult.

Anyone with information on this accident is urged to contact the non-emergency number of the Michigan City Police Department at 219-874-3221.