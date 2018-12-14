CHICAGO (CBS) – A judge ruled Friday that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional.

In late 2017 lawmakers slightly altered Obamacare through a tax measure. A lawsuit was filed saying that was unconstitutional, and a Texas judge agreed.

Health care for those covered through the ACA will not be dropped or changed tomorrow, but longer term could be a different story.

For now, provisions such as protections for people with pre-existing health conditions are technically invalid, leaving an estimated 20 million Americans’ health care coverage in limbo.

President Donald Trump celebrated the decision, tweeting in part, “Obamacare has been struck down as an UNCONSTITUTIONAL disaster!”

As I predicted all along, Obamacare has been struck down as an UNCONSTITUTIONAL disaster! Now Congress must pass a STRONG law that provides GREAT healthcare and protects pre-existing conditions. Mitch and Nancy, get it done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

The American Medical Association said in a release, “The AMA will work with patient and other stakeholder groups in pursuing an appeal and reversal of this unfortunate decision.”

CBS 2 legal analyst Irv Miller describes this as a legal bump in the road, perhaps on the way to another Supreme Court decision later.

Years ago the high court ruled it was constitutional, but there are different justices there now, which could mean a different decision.