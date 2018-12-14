  • CBS 2On Air

Chicago (CBS) — A new ESPN report ranked the food safety of 111 pro football, baseball, basketball and hockey venues. Soldier Field was the worst in Chicago. It ranked 91st with 59 percent of high level violations per inspection.

Guaranteed Rate Field wasn’t much better ranking 87th.

Wrigley Field, the oldest sports venue in Chicago, was 47th.

The United Center had the best rating in Chicago at 11th out of all the major venues surveyed in North America.

The best food safety rating went to Oracle Arena in Oakland, home of the Golden State Warriors.