CHICAGO (CBS)–Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated, after a recent spike in Hepatitis-A cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting six new cases within the past week.

There were two cases in suburban Cook County, three in east-central Illinois, and one in central Illinois.

A reported 75 cases of Hepatitis-A have been confirmed statewide this year.

That’s just slightly above the yearly average of 70.

Health officials say those at highest risk are gay men, homeless people, and those who use drugs.