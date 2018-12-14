CHICAGO (CBS) — Attorneys for former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke will try to convince a judge on Friday to reverse his murder conviction, or at least grant him a new trial.

The latest motions filed in the case allege Judge Vincent Gaughan made a number of errors before and during Van Dyke’s trial in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald; such as failing to sustain valid defense objections, allowing testimony without foundation, refusing to move the trial outside Cook County, and more.

Such motions are commonplace after a conviction, and are rarely granted.

Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery.

He and his attorneys will be back in Gaughan’s courtroom on Friday, arguing for an acquittal or new trial. They will argue the judge should have ruled on moving the trial out of Cook County before a jury was selected. They also accuse two of the jurors of lying about criminal records on their jury forms.

Legal experts say it’s extremely unlikely Gaughan will rule in Van Dyke’s favor. However, the motions likely set the stage for an appeal.

If Gaughan rejects the defense’s requests, he could set a sentencing date at Friday’s hearing.

Van Dyke has been held in isolation at the Rock Island County Jail since a few days after his conviction. He faces up to 20 years in prison for his conviction for second-degree murder, and 6 to 30 years in prison for each count of aggravated battery.

According to the Chicago Police Department, Van Dyke is no longer an officer. State officials revoked his certification after he was convicted of a felony. However, he is still an unpaid city employee until the Chicago Police Board formally fires him.