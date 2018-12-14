Chicago (CBS) — The mother of 14-year-old Karissa Clausen-Breshears of Steger, Illinois has reported her daughter missing.

She was last seen at the Steger-South Chicago Heights Public Library wearing a black puffy coat, black t-shirt, black leggings and black shoes.

In a release, police state Clausen-Breshears has a history of running away and frequents Forest Preserves between Steger, South Chicago Heights and Park Forest.

The Steger Police Department asks that anyone with information contact dispatch at (708) 754-8121 or the police department at (708) 755-0223 during business hours.