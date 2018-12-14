CHICAGO (CBS) – A man survived after being struck by a Metra at 71st Street and South Exchange Avenue in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood Friday night.

Witnesses say the train was pulling out of the station when the man walked into its path.

The victim then fell down and rolled onto nearby rocks.

That’s when Terrence Sims says he called 911 and stayed by his side.

“We were waiting for 911 and the ambulance and the fire truck get here, and he started moving around. He started becoming more coherent,” Sims said. “He was like, ‘What happened?’ And I told him, ‘You just got hit by a train.’ He was like, ‘Nah.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And I was trying to keep him calm, keep him still, so he wouldn’t make anything that happened to him worse.”

The victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. It’s not clear if he saw the train pulling out of the station.