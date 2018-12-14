CHICAGO (CBS) — Bobby Berry, 62, was reported missing from Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood Friday.

He was last believed to be in the area of the 600 block of S. Central Avenue.

Berry may appear to be in need of medical attention. He frequents the area of Independence Boulevard and Roosevelt Road.

He has gray hair and is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 115 pounds. It’s unknown what clothing he was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.