CHICAGO (CBS)–Bond has been set at $150,000 for a taxi driver charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Sandeep Arora, 44, of Naperville, has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of criminal sexual abuse, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

It is alleged that on July 9, 2017, the victim left a Naperville establishment with a friend in a taxi cab driven by Arora. The victim sat in the front seat of the cab and her friend sat in the back, the state’s attorney’s office said.

After Arora dropped off the backseat passenger, he allegedly drove away with the victim still seated in the front of the taxi cab.

Arora allegedly sexually assaulted the woman, partially ripping off some of her clothing and leaving bruising and marks on her body, prosecutors said.

He started driving and then pulled over again a short time later and assaulted the woman again, according to prosecutors.

It is alleged that the woman was eventually able to free herself from the taxi cab and that she ran away, called a friend and hid in some bushes while she waited for her friend to arrive.

The woman went to the Naperville police the following morning.

An investigation into the matter led authorities to Arora.

“It is alleged that this defendant, once alone with the victim in his taxi, sexually assaulted her to satisfy his sexual desires,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Arora’s next court appearance is scheduled for January 10.