CHICAGO (CBS) — A robber walked into a bank in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows on Thursday, prepared to grab a lot of money and run.

The FBI said a man walked into the Village Bank and Trust on Algonquin Road shortly after 4 p.m., carrying a rolling suitcase, and armed with a handgun.

Authorities did not say how much money was stolen in the robbery, but have provided surveillance images of the robber, who was wearing a black knit hat, black leather coat, blue jeans, dark shoes, black gloves, and rectangular glasses. He was carrying a dark blue roller suitcase.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the FBI at 312-421-6700.