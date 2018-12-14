CHICAGO (CBS) — Wauconda police said a man has been charged after an alleged home invasion and attempted sexual assault in November.

Authorities said Jacob Rubini recently ended a romantic relationship with the victim when he forced his way into her home. Police said she was beaten but managed to escape and ran to a neighbor’s home for help.

He allegedly was trying to flee Wauconda when he was apprehended by police.

Rubini is charged with two counts of domestic battery, one count of home invasion, one count of attempted criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful restraint. He is being held at the Lake County Jail. Rubini’s next court date is December 20.

Wauconda police said while there is no immediate danger to the community, the department is requesting anyone with additional information about incidents involving Rubini to contact its Investigations Unit at 847-526-2421.