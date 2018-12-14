JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A man convicted in the 2016 bludgeoning deaths of a man and woman in a suburban Chicago auto body shop has been sentenced to life in prison.

Will County Judge David Carlson this week sentenced 43-year-old William Krasawski of Bourbonnais.

Krasawski was earlier convicted in the deaths of 48-year-old Michael Oram of Joliet and 43-year-old Jamie Wills of Lockport. Trial testimony indicated that Krasawski smoked crack cocaine with them March 8, 2016 at a Joliet auto repair shop. He used a pipe wrench and hammer to bludgeon them.

Oram’s brother and father own the shop. They found the bodies the next morning.

Krasawski’s mother and sister testified that Krasawski sought money and a change of clothes from them and indicated they wouldn’t see him for a long time.

