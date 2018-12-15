CHICAGO (CBS)– The Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America announced Saturday their donation to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation for the purchase of bulletproof vests.

Today, a physicians' group donates bullet proof vests and funds in honor of fallen #chicagopolice officer Samuel Jimenez. Watch here. @APPNA_Central https://t.co/TUeB6MSljO pic.twitter.com/DKy0CEQOZq — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 15, 2018

The group is making this donation in honor of the victims who lost their lives during the Mercy Hospital shooting on Nov. 19. One of the three victims was Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson accepted this donation Saturday afternoon at the Chicago Public Safety Headquarters.