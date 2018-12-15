  • CBS 2On Air

Chicago (CBS) — A pregnant woman who lost her child after being shot in the head in northwest suburban Round Lake has died.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon when Isha Windom and her husband were driving to a house to pick up some things they left behind after moving.

Windom’s husband Alvin Quinn started arguing with a man inside the house and there was a struggle over a gun. That’s when Windom was shot.

Quinn has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of a child and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police said additional charges are likely.