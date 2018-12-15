Chicago (CBS) — An Indiana woman is looking for a camera with sentimental photos that was left at O’Hare International Airport Friday.

Adisa Jazarevic Zec took to Facebook to post about the missing Nikon D700, which she said has photos from past family vacations and her husband’s recent funeral.

“It’s basically all we have of him now,” Jazarevic Zec said.

She and her two teenage sons were traveling back from her husband’s funeral in Bosnia and had a layover at O’Hare. Her 16-year-old son forgot the camera under one of the seats near Gate C 28 in Terminal 1. Jazarevic Zec said they left the camera about 3:45 p.m. Friday before their flight back home to Indiana.

Jazarevic Zec and her husband were married for 19 years. He died from cancer Nov. 29, and his funeral was back in their native Bosnia Tuesday.

She said she filed a claim online for the missing camera with United and O’Hare, but so far, nothing has turned up. The camera bag did not have any identifying information on it.

Jazarevic and her family live in Westfield, Ind. outside of Indianapolis.