WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in northern Illinois say three men were killed when a vehicle they were in slid off a road and slammed into a tree.

The Northwest Herald reports that the crash happened at about 3:30 on Sunday morning in unincorporated Woodstock.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Department says the 20-year-old driver of a Jeep Cherokee and two passengers, also in their early 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Deputy Sandra Rogers says a 20-year-old Woodstock man who was also in the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing but Rogers says the Jeep was traveling above the 45 mph speed limit at a time when it was foggy and the roads were slippery.

None of the names of the victims have been released. All lived in Woodstock.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.