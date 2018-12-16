Chicago (CBS) — The locomotive that pulled former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral train stopped in the Union Pacific train yard in Melrose Park Sunday.

Todd Skogen, a former Union Pacific electrician, saw the vehicle firsthand and shared his photos with CBS 2.

According to Union Pacific’s website, the George Bush 4141 is traveling to some Union Pacific facilities to give employees a chance to see it. A statement on the company’s website says: