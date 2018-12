Chicago (CBS) — A CPD officer injured in the line of duty got a house call from a very special guest.

Officer Veronica Murillo and her family received a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus Saturday courtesy of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

Murillo was brutally beaten by a suspect during a traffic stop in Oct. 2017.

She said the visit was definitely a pick-me-up.

Officer Murillo suffered head and neck injuries and continues her recovery.