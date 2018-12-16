Chicago (CBS) — Chicago police have issued community alerts for several burglaries in the Logan Square neighborhood that occurred in one week’s time.

The first two burglaries occurred in the same building on the 2200 block of North Western Avenue during the same time frame on Dec. 6. The offender or offenders broke into two separate apartments between 9:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Computer equipment, loose change, alcohol and jewelry were stolen from one apartment while computer equipment and a camera were stolen from the other apartment.

The second pair of burglaries happened on the 2400 block of North California Avenue on Dec. 7. The offender or offenders pried open the doors of two separate businesses and stole property while the businesses were closed. Both occurred between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The third set of burglaries happened on the 2500 block of West Beldon Avenue between Dec. 11 and Dec. 13. In one incident, the offender or offenders forced entry into an apartment while the resident was at work and stole a television, computer equipment and gift cards. In the second incident, the offender or offenders broke into a garage and stole tools. Both incidents were reported to police at the same time. One of the burglaries happened overnight between Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. The other happened on Dec. 13 between 11:40 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.

Nothing is known about the offender or offenders. Police cannot confirm whether all six burglaries were committed by the same person or people.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North Detectives at 312-744-8263.