CHICAGO (CBS) — Bears left tackle Charles Leno Jr. had an extra reason to celebrate after Sunday’s victory over the Packers; not only did he help his team clinch the NFC Central crown, he proposed to his girlfriend on the field after the big win. She said yes.

Leno pulled out a ring box and got down on one knee on the Bears logo at midfield as his girlfriend, Jennifer Roth, was walking up to celebrate the win.

“Jennifer Marie Roth, would you love to be Charles, I mean Jennifer Marie Leno Jr?” he said.

A beaming Roth replied with no less than six yeses.

“I love you baby,” Leno said, placing the ring on her finger, before teammates Prince Amukamara, Sherrick McManis, and Trey Burton rushed up to help them celebrate.

“If you couldn’t tell by the first play of the game & my proposal speech, I was SHOOK today. Than you for all the love and support,” Leno tweeted afterward.

If you couldn’t tell by the first play of the game & my proposal speech, I was SHOOK today. Thank you for all the love and support. — Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) December 17, 2018

Leno had been planning to propose for a while, but when he knew the Bears could clinch the division with a win over the Packers, he decided Sunday would be the day, confident his team would pull off the victory. He said he hid the ring in a “very safe place,” while he was playing, but wouldn’t divulge exactly where that was.

“She was surprised. She was shaking, crying. Right now I guarantee she’s bawling right now. She tried to hold it in for a minute, but she’s crying right now,” Leno said.

Although he said he would have proposed even if the Bears lost, Leno said he knew they would win.

“I just had a feeling. I knew the way we prepared this week. I knew the way our team was ready. I just had a feeling,” he said.