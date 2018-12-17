CHICAGO (CBS) — A Carpentersville man now faces felony charges in connection with a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Frank Ruiz, 19, turned himself in on Friday and made a first appearance in court over the weekend. He is charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated reckless driving.

Kane County prosecutors say in May Ruiz was speeding and ignored traffic signals when he crashed into another car.

That crash left 32-year-old Rocio Hernandez Balderas, of Carpentersville, and her unborn child dead.

Two other people were also injured in the crash.

Ruiz is expected back in court Jan. 25.