CHICAGO (CNN)– Samantha Andersen says she found metal shavings in the Zarbees Naturals vitamins she has been feeding her 3-year-old daughter.

“My husband said take a magnet and see if it sticks and sure enough, the magnet picked them right up,” Andersen said.

Using magnifying glasses, Andersen said the pieces with jagged edges were visible.

Most troubling for the mom, they were the last few gummies in the bottle and she has been giving them to her daughter for two months.

“I fed these to her, I feel like I have failed, I feel terrible that this metal is in her stomach,” Andersen said.

A pediatrician recommended the family go to the ER to get an X-ray.

Even though the report didn’t find large amounts of metal in her body, the family says the X-ray showed metal in her intestines.

Andersen says she’s since researched how metal could end up in food products, but isn’t satisfied as to why.

“Food is mass produced these days and metal machines will break apart and i guess pieces will fall into the production line, but there’s supposed to be people or tools to catch those things,” she said.

An FDA spokesperson said they are aware and are currently investigating this complaint.

Zarbees didn’t immediately respond to calls for comment. Andersen says when she reached the company, they offered her coupons.

