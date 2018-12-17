CHICAGO (CBS) – Police have found hundreds of sexually explicit videos and photos of children in the home of a Lake Ridge School teacher’s aide, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Lopez Saldan, 48, is now facing felony child pornography charges in addition to voyeurism and obstruction of justice charges.

Lopes Saldano is an employee of both the Lake Ridge School Corporation and the city of Gary, Indiana.

Lake Ridge New Tech Schools has released information to parents through its website and social media.