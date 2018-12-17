CHICAGO (CBS)–Three young men who were killed in a McHenry County car crash early Sunday morning in the far northwest suburbs were identified Monday by the coroner.

A fourth passenger in the vehicle was hospitalized.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office said the 20-year-old driver of a Jeep Cherokee, Ryan K. Fleming, was killed along with two passengers, Quinlan M. Hartney, 20, and Daisen T. Hollands, 21. All of the victims live in Woodstock.

The vehicle crashed in unincorporated Woodstock around 3:30 a.m. Dec. 16 when the SUV they were riding in struck a tree on Lily Pond Road, authorities said.

Fleming, Hartney and Hollands were all pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

The crash is still under investigation.

There was no word on the condition of the fourth passenger.