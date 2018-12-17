CHICAGO (CBS) — Two police officers have been struck by a South Shore train, Chicago police confirm.

The conditions of the two officers are not known at this time.

Police say the officers were struck at 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. The train is stopped just south of the 103rd St./Rosemoor train station.

According to a CBS 2 employee on the train, the power is off, and a visibly shaken conductor told riders there was an emergency and an investigation is being conducted.

A devastating tragedy occurred tonight at 103rd and Cottage Grove where two #ChicagoPolice officers investigating a shots fired call were struck by a passing train. Please pray for the @ChicagoCAPS05 5th district. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/0IfXTZf2Bs — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 18, 2018

Train workers could be seen on the tracks with flashlights.

Police are currently on the train conducting interviews with passengers.

An officer on the scene said this was not an intentional act, but would not give more information.

This is a developing story.