  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Metra, Person Hit By Train, South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two police officers have been struck by a South Shore train, Chicago police confirm.

The conditions of the two officers are not known at this time.

Officers hit by train BREAKING: Two Police Officers Struck By Train On The South Side

Police say the officers were struck at 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. The train is stopped just south of the 103rd St./Rosemoor train station.

According to a CBS 2 employee on the train, the power is off, and a visibly shaken conductor told riders there was an emergency and an investigation is being conducted.

Train workers could be seen on the tracks with flashlights.

Police are currently on the train conducting interviews with passengers.

An officer on the scene said this was not an intentional act, but would not give more information.

This is a developing story. 