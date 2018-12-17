CHICAGO (CBS) — Orland Park police are searching for two suspects in a carjacking in nearby Matteson, after they bailed out from their stolen car overnight. Police also are stationed at all Orland Park schools as extra security.

Matteson police confirmed they had been chasing the suspects around 2 a.m., when the stolen car ended up in Orland Park. The suspects bailed out near 153rd and Hilltop.

#OrlandPark – police are searching for 2 black male teenagers involved in a car jacking this morning. One of them is possibly armed. Looking around the area of 153rd & Highland. pic.twitter.com/YZMC59q3vP — Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) December 17, 2018

Officers caught one suspect, but two others were still at large early Monday, including one who might be armed with a handgun.

Police said the area is on high alert, and nearby schools have been placed on soft lockdown. Squad cars also will be stationed at all schools for extra security.

Authorities had only vague descriptions of the suspects, who were wearing dark hoodies.